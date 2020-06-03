Endless Summer is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Paragon Motor Yachts and most recently refitted in 2017.

Design

Endless Summer measures 28.04 metres in length and has a beam of 6.58 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 136 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Performance and Capabilities

Endless Summer has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Endless Summer has a fuel capacity of 20,457 litres, and a water capacity of 4,182 litres.

Accommodation

Endless Summer accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.