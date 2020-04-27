Endless Summer is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Westport, in the United States and most recently refitted in 2014.

Since 1964 Westport has taken a long-term view of the future, and invested heavily in people, design, naval architecture, infrastructure, engineering and proven technologies to secure its position at the forefront of the industry.

Design

Endless Summer measures 39.62 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.1 feet and a beam of 7.9 feet.

Endless Summer has a GRP hull.

Her exterior design is by Gregory Marshall.

Her interior design is by Westport.

Endless Summer also features naval architecture by William Garden.

Accommodation

Endless Summer accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Endless Summer flies the flag of Greek.