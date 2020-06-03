Read online now
Length 24.38m
Year 2014

Endless Venture

2014

Motor Yacht

Endless Venture is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Hatteras Yachts.

Design

Endless Venture measures 24.38 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.73 feet and a beam of 6.48 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Hatteras Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Endless Venture has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots.

Endless Venture has a fuel capacity of 10,819 litres, and a water capacity of 1,234 litres.

Accommodation

Endless Venture accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
speed:

22Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

6.48m

crew:

4

draft:

1.73m
