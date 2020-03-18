Enki is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Cantieri di Pisa, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2016.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Enki measures 37.43 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.70 feet and a beam of 7.4 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 255 tonnes.

Enki has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Cantieri di Pisa.

Enki also features naval architecture by Cantieri di Pisa.

Performance and Capabilities

Enki has a top speed of 27.00 knots and a cruising speed of 24.00 knots.

Enki has a fuel capacity of 25,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Enki accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.