Enterprise is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Enterprise measures 26.30 metres in length and has a beam of 6.70 feet.

Enterprise has a GRP hull.

Enterprise also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.

Accommodation

Enterprise accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Enterprise flies the flag of the USA.