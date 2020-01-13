Length 26.3m
Year 2017
Enterprise
2017|
Motor Yacht
Enterprise is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Sunseeker.
Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.
Design
Enterprise measures 26.30 metres in length and has a beam of 6.70 feet.
Enterprise has a GRP hull.
Enterprise also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.
Accommodation
Enterprise accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Enterprise flies the flag of the USA.