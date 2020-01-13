Read online now
Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover Abu Dhabi cover

DiscoverAbu Dhabi

images 30 images
videos 0 videos
Fleet Search
Length 26.3m
Year 2017

Enterprise

2017

|

Motor Yacht

Enterprise is a custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Sunseeker.

Sunseeker Yachts has been building highly-distinctive motor yachts since the mid-1970s, basing their range of semi-custom yachts on hulls evolved from racing and using the latest in composite materials and construction techniques.

Design

Enterprise measures 26.30 metres in length and has a beam of 6.70 feet.

Enterprise has a GRP hull.

Enterprise also features naval architecture by Sunseeker.

Accommodation

Enterprise accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Enterprise flies the flag of the USA.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

-

cabins:

4

beam:

6.7m

crew:

3

draft:

-
Other Sunseeker yachts
Related News