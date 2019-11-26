Enterprise is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1989 by Perini Navi.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Enterprise measures 43.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.37 metres and a beam of 8.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 254 tonnes.

Enterprise has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Perini Navi.

Enterprise also features naval architecture by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Enterprise has a top speed of 13 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Enterprise is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1989 by Perini Navi.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Enterprise measures 43.30 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.37 metres and a beam of 8.80 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 254 tonnes.

Enterprise has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Perini Navi.

Enterprise also features naval architecture by Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Enterprise has a top speed of 13 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Enterprise has a fuel capacity of 29,600 litres.

She also has a range of 3,300 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Enterprise accommodates up to 8 guests in 2 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Enterprise has a hull NB of C.8611.

Enterprise flies the flag of Italy.