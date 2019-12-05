Enterprise is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2012 by Perini Navi in Viareggio, Italy.

Enterprise is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2012 by Perini Navi in Viareggio, Italy.

Credited with a combination of technical brilliance and first class design, Perini Navi has always been in a class of its own. In 1982, unable to find a yacht suited to his personal concepts and ideas, Fabio Perini designed and built the first prototype of what would prove to be the most successful series of large sailing yachts in the world.

Design

Enterprise measures 50.00 feet in length, with a max draft of 9.79 feet and a beam of 10.52 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 410 tonnes.

Enterprise has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her interior design is by Edge Design Institute.

Enterprise also features naval architecture by Ron Holland Design and Perini Navi.

Performance and Capabilities

Enterprise has a top speed of 14.50 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Enterprise has a fuel capacity of 40,000 litres, and a water capacity of 13,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Enterprise is MCA compliant, her hull NB is c.2173.

Enterprise is an ABS: Malta Cross A1 Commercial Yachting Service, Malta Cross AMS+MCA class yacht.