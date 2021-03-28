Enticer is a custom motor yacht launched in 1935 by Mathis Yacht Building and most recently refitted in 2002.

Design

Enticer measures 25.90 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.40 feet and a beam of 5.5 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 68 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Enticer has a wood hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design and interior design is by John Trumpy.

Enticer has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Enticer has a fuel capacity of 640 litres, and a water capacity of 608 litres.

She also has a range of 450 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Enticer accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Enticer flies the flag of the USA.