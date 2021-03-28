We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 25.9m
Year 1935
Enticer
Motor Yacht
Enticer is a custom motor yacht launched in 1935 by Mathis Yacht Building and most recently refitted in 2002.
Design
Enticer measures 25.90 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.40 feet and a beam of 5.5 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 68 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.
Enticer has a wood hull.Her exterior design and interior design is by John Trumpy.
Performance and Capabilities
Enticer has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.
Enticer has a fuel capacity of 640 litres, and a water capacity of 608 litres.
She also has a range of 450 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Enticer accommodates up to 6 guests . She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Enticer flies the flag of the USA.