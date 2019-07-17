Entourage is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Admiral Yachts, in Italy.

Entourage is a custom motor yacht launched in 2014 by Admiral Yachts, in Italy.

Headed by Founder & Chairman Giovanni Costantino, The Italian Sea Group is one of the biggest conglomerate of the world for constructions up to 200 m, having built 575 ships and yachts since 1942.

Design

Entourage measures 46.26 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.20 feet and a beam of 8.74 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 499 tonnes.

Entourage has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Luca Dini.

Her interior design is by Admiral Yachts.

Entourage also features naval architecture by Admiral Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Entourage has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 13.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Entourage has a fuel capacity of 78,000 litres, and a water capacity of 25,000 litres.

Accommodation

Entourage accommodates up to 12 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Other Specifications

Entourage is MCA compliant, her hull NB is 03/45.

Entourage is an ABS class yacht. She flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.