Entrepreneur is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2017 by Ocean Alexander in Kaoshiung, Taiwan.

Design

Entrepreneur measures 26.14 metres in length and has a beam of 6.12 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 112 tonnes.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Evan K Marshall.

Entrepreneur also features naval architecture by Ocean Alexander.

Model

Entrepreneur is a semi-custom Ocean Alexander 85 model.

Other yachts based on this Ocean Alexander 85 semi-custom model include: Bella Lisa.

Performance and Capabilities

Entrepreneur has a top speed of 24.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines .

Accommodation

Entrepreneur accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.