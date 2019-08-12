Enzo is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Overmarine .

Design

Enzo measures 28.27 metres in length and has a beam of 6.60 feet.

Model

Enzo is a semi-custom Mangusta 92 model.

Other yachts based on this Mangusta 92 semi-custom model include: Little Saf, Kampai, Bear Market, Mac 1, My Kampai, Soleluna, L Esperance, Melody Nelson, Soan, Five Stars, Chill Out.

Performance and Capabilities

Enzo has a top speed of 34.00 knots and a cruising speed of 30.00 knots. She is powered by 2 diesel engines .

Accommodation

Enzo accommodates up to 7 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.