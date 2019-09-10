Eol is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Overmarine .

Eol is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Overmarine .

Design

Eol measures 33.38 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.30 metres and a beam of 7.12 metres.

Eol has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Eol also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Eol has a top speed of 35 knots. She is powered by a twin kamewa 63sii waterjets propulsion system.

Eol has a fuel capacity of 13,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Eol accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Eol has a hull NB of 108/01.