Eol B is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Arno Shipyard in Viareggio, Italy and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Eol B measures 34.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.00 metres and a beam of 7.35 metres.

Eol B has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Her interior design is by Guido de Groot Design.

Eol B also features naval architecture by Andrea Bacigalupo.

Performance and Capabilities

Eol B has a top speed of 40.00 knots and a cruising speed of 34.00 knots. She is powered by a triple waterjets propulsion system.

Eol B has a fuel capacity of 16,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

She also has a range of 600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Eol B accommodates up to 9 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Eol B has a hull NB of 34/03.

Eol B flies the flag of St Vincent and the Grenadines.