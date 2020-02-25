Length 92.92m
Year 2006
Sail Yacht
EOS is a 93m sail yacht built by Lurssen Yachts in Bremen and launched in 2006. She features exterior styling by Langan Design Associates, Inc., and engineering by Lurssen Yachts. The yacht's interior has been designed by François Catroux.
This luxury yacht has an aluminium hull a beam of 13.50m (44.29ft) and a 5.5m (18.04ft) draft.
EOS offers accommodation for up to 16 guests. She is also capable of carrying up to 21 crew onboard to ensure a relaxed luxury yacht experience.