Equidistant is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Monte Fino.

Design

Equidistant measures 24.99 feet in length and has a beam of 6.10 feet.

Equidistant has a composite hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Equidistant has a top speed of 22.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots.

Equidistant has a fuel capacity of 11,355 litres, and a water capacity of 2,650 litres.

Accommodation

Equidistant accommodates up to 7 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.