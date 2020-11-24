Era A is a custom motor yacht launched in 1984 by Cantieri di Pisa, in Italy and most recently refitted in 2010.

Born in 1945 from a shipbuilding passion shared by Gino Bini and Antonio Sostegni, Cantieri di Pisa began its career producing military and civilian boats in the small Tuscan town of Limite sull’Arno. Today the company specialises in producing semi-custom composite motor yachts between 30 and 47 metres at the same shipyard in Porta a Mare that it relocated to in 1957.

Design

Era A measures 32 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.00 feet and a beam of 7.32 feet.

Era A has a mahogany hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Design Studio Spadolini.

Era A also features naval architecture by Cantieri di Pisa.

Performance and Capabilities

Era A has a top speed of 21.00 knots and a cruising speed of 18.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Era A has a fuel capacity of 11,000 litres, and a water capacity of 4,000 litres.

Accommodation

Era A accommodates up to 11 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Era A flies the flag of British.