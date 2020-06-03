Eraora
2011|
Motor Yacht
Eraora is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Mural Yachts in Marmaris, Turkey and most recently refitted in 2015.
Design
Eraora measures 28.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.56 feet and a beam of 7.46 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Eraora has an epoxy composite hull with a wood superstructure.
Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Mural Yachts.
Performance and Capabilities
Eraora has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Eraora has a fuel capacity of 4,000 litres.
Accommodation
Eraora accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.
Other Specifications
Eraora has a Lauderdale Blue hull, whose NB is MY09003.
Eraora is a RINA (C HULL MACH Y) class yacht. She flies the flag of Maltese.