Length 28m
Year 2011

Eraora

2011

|

Motor Yacht

Eraora is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Mural Yachts in Marmaris, Turkey and most recently refitted in 2015.

Design

Eraora measures 28.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.56 feet and a beam of 7.46 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Eraora has an epoxy composite hull with a wood superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Mural Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Eraora has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Accommodation

Eraora accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.

Other Specifications

Eraora has a Lauderdale Blue hull, whose NB is MY09003.

Eraora is a RINA (C HULL MACH Y) class yacht. She flies the flag of Maltese.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

12Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.46m

crew:

-

draft:

3.56m
