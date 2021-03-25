We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 27.61m
Year 2000
Erato
Motor Yacht
Erato is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Tecnomarine.
Design
Erato measures 27.61 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.42 feet and a beam of 6.74 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Erato has a GRP hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Erato also features naval architecture by Tecnomarine.
Performance and Capabilities
Erato has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots.
Erato has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Accommodation
Erato accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Erato has a White hull.
Erato is a Bereau Veritas class yacht. She flies the flag of Greek.