Erato is a custom motor yacht launched in 2000 by Tecnomarine.

Design

Erato measures 27.61 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.42 feet and a beam of 6.74 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Erato has a GRP hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Erato also features naval architecture by Tecnomarine.

Performance and Capabilities

Erato has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots.

Erato has a fuel capacity of 9,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Erato accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Erato has a White hull.

Erato is a Bereau Veritas class yacht. She flies the flag of Greek.