Commercial success at Heesen: the sale of YN 18650 Project Boreas, a 50m Fast Displacement motoryacht, is the 5th contract signed in 2017.

Heesen is proud to announce the sale of its 5th yacht in 2017, bringing the total linear length sold this year to an impressive 257 metres!



Project Boreas is a full-aluminium motoryacht built on the design and engineering platform of Nova Plus, offering fast yet very efficient performance thanks to its Fast Displacement Hull Form with a draft of just 2.15 metres, all wrapped up in a contemporary exterior design by Omega Architects.

The client, an experienced sailing yacht owner, was attracted by the efficiency, versatility, and seakeeping of the Fast Displacement Hull Form combined with the cutting-edge exterior design. He approached the shipyard directly and worked closely with the shipyard’s engineers to customise his new yacht that was already one year into construction.



Thanks to his extensive sailing experience, the owner has been able to infuse his personal touch into every single area of the yacht. The addition of a helm station on the fly bridge, for example, will allow the owner to pilot the boat himself. He also requested smaller superstructure overhangs above the aft terraces to allow more natural light to flow into the interior, outdoor seating in front of the bridge for the crew to relax in the open air, the sky lounge with openable windows to create the perfect indoor-outdoor space, and a personalised layout on the lower deck that suits his family’s lifestyle and accommodation needs.



Mark Whiteley Design has been appointed to create a contemporary, welcoming and inviting interior, which will be executed by the in-house craftsmen at Heesen Yachts Interiors. The interior layout follows a conventional layout with the master stateroom on the main deck forward and five guest suites on the lower deck, for a total of 12 passengers and nine crew in five cabins.



Powered by twin MTU 12V 2000 M72 engines (1080kW each), Project Boreas will reach a top speed of nearly 20 knots. At 12 knots she will have a transatlantic range of 3,750 nautical miles and a frugal fuel consumption of just approximately 98 litres an hour (excluding generators), remarkable for a 50-metre yacht of 499GT displacing 320 tons.



Project Boreas is a shining example of how a discerning client can customise the pre-engineered design platform of a hull already in construction, considerably shortening the delivery time. In fact, the yacht will be delivered in July 2019 after intensive sea trials in the North Sea.