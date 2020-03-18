Luxury motor yacht Ermis2 was built in 2007 by New Zealand shipyard McMullen & Wing and represents an innovative and fast-moving superyacht. With a GRP hull and superstructure, she features interior and exterior design by Humphreys Yacht Design. This triple waterjet propulsion yacht measures 37.8 metres and can accommodate up to eight guests.

Designed by Rob Humphreys in the United Kingdom with composite engineering by High Modulus, this high speed motor yacht is constructed using the VIP (Vacuum Infusion Process) in Carbon- fibre to obtain an ultra-lightweight construction able to withstand the extreme loadings of up to 2.2G while travelling at over 55 knots.

The M&W design team embarked upon a program to critically analyse every component of the vessel to save weight; the vacuum infusion process of Carbon-fibre/Kevlar/Foam composite was utilized in the building of hull and superstructure, Titanium where possible for deck fittings and hand rails, and light weight veneered foam panels for interior joinery, all to Germanischer Lloyds Class and MCA.

Fitted with a generous array of navigation and communications systems, Ermis2 is a state of the art vessel, complimented with an interior that is streamlined and light. Paint-treated ash and clear varnish maple combine with contemporary furnishings to create a modern nautical language. She was the winner of the “Best Power Yacht, 24-40 metres” category at the 2008 International Superyacht Society Design and Leadership Awards.

Motor yacht Ermis2 has a strong and serious profile that doesn’t look unlike a workboat, based on a brief by the owner that being seaworthy was her main priority. The interior mirrors this profile but carries a sense of comfort with its use of lighter woods and yellow, tan and blue leathers. Amongst her four cabins are an indulgent master stateroom; one double cabin; and two twin cabins.

Luxury yacht Ermis2 is powered by three MTU16V 4000 M90 series engines that allow her to reach a maximum speed of 57 knots. She can achieve a range of 2,300 nautical miles while cruising at a speed of 30 knots.