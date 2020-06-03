Eros is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1939 by Brooke Marine in Lowestoft, United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2016.

Eros is a custom sailing yacht launched in 1939 by Brooke Marine in Lowestoft, United Kingdom and most recently refitted in 2016.

Design

Eros measures 35.05 feet in length, with a max draft of 3.96 feet and a beam of 6.71 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 102 tonnes.

Eros has a steel hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Her exterior design is by William Mc Keek.

Eros has a top speed of 10.00 knots and a cruising speed of 9.00 knots. She is powered by a single screw propulsion system.

Eros has a fuel capacity of 6,000 litres.

Accommodation

Eros accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.