Erossea is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Azimut Yachts, in Italy.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Erossea measures 30.75 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.01 feet and a beam of 6.80 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Erossea has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Azimut Yachts.

Model

Erossea is a semi-custom Azimut Leonardo 100 model.

Performance and Capabilities

Erossea has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 29.00 knots. She is powered by 2 12v 4000 m63 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system

Erossea is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Azimut Yachts, in Italy.

Azimut-Benetti's history dates back to 1969, when enterprising young college student Paolo Vitelli founded Azimut Srl. Azimut was founded as a sailing boat chartering company and has since grown to become one of the world’s leading yacht builders with over 10,000 vessels to its name.

Design

Erossea measures 30.75 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.01 feet and a beam of 6.80 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Erossea has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Stefano Righini Design.

Her interior design is by Azimut Yachts.

Model

Erossea is a semi-custom Azimut Leonardo 100 model.

Performance and Capabilities

Erossea has a top speed of 32.00 knots and a cruising speed of 29.00 knots. She is powered by 2 12v 4000 m63 diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Erossea has a fuel capacity of 10,980 litres, and a water capacity of 18,000 litres.

Accommodation

Erossea accommodates up to 10 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Erossea has a Bordeaux hull.

Erossea flies the flag of the USA.