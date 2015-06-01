We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 37.5m
Year 2014
Escapade
Sail Yacht
Escapade is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2014 by Fitzroy Yachts, in New Zealand.
Design
Escapade measures 37.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.00 feet and a beam of 8.50 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 190 tonnes.
Escapade has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Dubois.
Her interior design is by Design Unlimited.
Escapade also features naval architecture by Dubois .
Other Specifications
Escapade is MCA compliant, her hull NB is FY17.
Escapade is a Lloyds class yacht.