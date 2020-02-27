Escape is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Gulf Craft in Ajman, United Arab Emirates.

Escape is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Gulf Craft in Ajman, United Arab Emirates.

Gulf Craft, the world’s innovative builder of luxury yachts and leisure boats, has served the aspirations of passionate seafarers for more than three decades. The award-winning manufacturer is one of the world’s leading superyacht shipyards, a merit it has achieved through continuous investment in research and development.

Design

Escape measures 47.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.05 feet and a beam of 9.60 feet.

Escape has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design, naval architecture and interior design is by Gulf Craft.

Model

Escape is a semi-custom Majesty 155 model.

Other yachts based on this Majesty 155 semi-custom model include: Sehamia.

Performance and Capabilities

Escape has a top speed of 16.00 knots. She is powered by 2 16v2000mdec diesel detroit diesel engines and uses a twin screw propulsion system.

Escape has a fuel capacity of 53,200 litres, and a water capacity of 14,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Other Specifications

Escape has a hull NB of 155/001.