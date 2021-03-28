Read online now
Length 36.57m
Escape

Motor Yacht

Escape is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Crescent Yachts.

Design

Escape measures 36.57 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 7.32 metres.

Escape has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Her interior design is by Robin Rose & Associates.

Escape also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Escape has a top speed of 22 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Accommodation

Escape accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.

Other Specifications

Escape has a hull NB of 16.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

