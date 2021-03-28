We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 36.57m
Year 1999
Escape
Motor Yacht
Escape is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Crescent Yachts.
Design
Escape measures 36.57 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.80 metres and a beam of 7.32 metres.
Escape has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.Her exterior design is by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.
Her interior design is by Robin Rose & Associates.
Escape also features naval architecture by Jack Sarin Naval Architects.
Performance and Capabilities
Escape has a top speed of 22 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Accommodation
Escape accommodates up to 8 guests . She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.
Other Specifications
Escape has a hull NB of 16.