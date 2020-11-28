Escape is a custom motor yacht launched in 2001 by Broward Marine, in the United States.

Design

Escape measures 30.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.

Escape has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Escape has a top speed of 23.00 knots and a cruising speed of 20.00 knots.

Escape has a fuel capacity of 28,388 litres, and a water capacity of 3,785 litres.

Accommodation

Escape accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins.