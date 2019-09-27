Read online now
Length 27.4m
Year 2002

Escapist

2002

|

Motor Yacht

Escapist Yacht was launched as Wimil by Burger Boat Company in 2002.

This all-American build features a striking exterior distinguishable by Burger's characteristic classic style with a dash of elegance and flair. 

Her interiors are rich, sophisticated yet comfortable - fitted out entirely by Burger's in-house design team, Escapist offers a true home away from home in 6 star luxury. 

Making respectable use of her volume, Escapist's interiors are befitting of those of a much larger superyacht - with extensive socialising and entertainment space. There is also a choice of dining spaces onboard Escapist. Her interior materials are designed to give the appearance of sumptuous sophistication, composed of rich mahoganies contrasting against soft taupes and beiges. 

Escapist reaches a top speed of 22 knots and a cruising speed of 17 knots. She has a fuel capacity of 19, 475 litres and a water capacity of 4,210 litres. 

She is powered by DDC MTU 12V2000, 1400 BHP x 2.

Build Team

