Esense is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2006 by Wally.

World leader in yachting innovation, Wally combines the latest technology with contemporary design, constantly looking at ways of improving the on the water enjoyment with performance, comfort, and style. Blending form and function means that every technical solution is developed with consideration for the overall aesthetic beauty and contribute to the overall Wally appeal, regarded as the state of the art in yachting.

Design

Esense measures 43.70 metres in length, with a max draft of 6.00 metres and a beam of 8.57 metres.

Esense has a composite hull with a composite superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Wally.

Her interior design is by Odile Decq.

Esense also features naval architecture by Tripp Design Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Esense has a top speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by an one screw propulsion system.

Esense has a top speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by an one screw propulsion system.

Esense has a fuel capacity of 14,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

Accommodation

Esense accommodates up to 8 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.