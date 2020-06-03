Read online now
Length 38m
Year 2008

Esma Sultan

2008

|

Sail Yacht

Esma Sultan is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Custom and most recently refitted in 2013.

Design

Esma Sultan measures 38.00 metres in length and has a beam of 8.20 feet.

Esma Sultan has a wood hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Esma Sultan has a top speed of 12.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. .

Accommodation

Esma Sultan accommodates up to 14 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Esma Sultan flies the flag of Turkish.

Build Team

