Esmeralda is a custom motor yacht launched in 1982 by Codecasa and most recently refitted in 2000.

Design

Esmeralda measures 61.57 metres in length, with a max draft of 4.57 metres and a beam of 10.06 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,002 tonnes.

Esmeralda has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Studio de Jorio.

Esmeralda also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Esmeralda has a top speed of 15.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Esmeralda has a fuel capacity of 220,000 litres, and a water capacity of 118,000 litres.

She also has a range of 5,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Esmeralda accommodates up to 12 guests in 11 cabins. She also houses room for up to 19 crew members.

Other Specifications

Esmeralda is MCA compliant, her hull NB is F.38.

Esmeralda is a MCA - Commercial Rina class yacht. She flies the flag of the Bahamas.