ESPA is a custom motor yacht launched in 2015 by Tuzla Shipyard in Tuzla, Istanbul, Turkey.

Design

ESPA measures 30.70 metres in length and has a beam of 7.60 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

ESPA has a wood / epoxy hull.

ESPA also features naval architecture by Alparslan Tekoğul.

Performance and Capabilities

ESPA has a top speed of 13.50 knots and a cruising speed of 11.00 knots.

ESPA has a fuel capacity of 10,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

Accommodation

ESPA accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

ESPA flies the flag of Turkey.