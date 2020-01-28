Espiritu Del Xarey is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2008 by Vitters Shipyard.

Vitters Shipyard is a well established and respected custom yacht builder situated in Zwartsluis, The Netherlands. The facility opened in 1990 and has delivered an impressive list of yachts, working with top designers, up to 75 meter in length.

Design

Espiritu Del Xarey measures 42.90 feet in length, with a max draft of 4.80 feet and a beam of 8.90 feet.

Espiritu Del Xarey has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by Dubois.

Sailing yachts have long combined nature with man-made beauty.

Her interior design is by RWD.

Espiritu Del Xarey also features naval architecture by Dubois .

Performance and Capabilities

Espiritu Del Xarey has a fuel capacity of 19,500 litres, and a water capacity of 7,500 litres.

Accommodation

Espiritu Del Xarey accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 5 crew members.