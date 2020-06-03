Espiritu Santo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Ocea.

Design

Espiritu Santo measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.25 metres and a beam of 7.40 metres.

Espiritu Santo has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Joubert Nivelt Design.

Her interior design is by Flahault Design & Associés.

Espiritu Santo also features naval architecture by Joubert Nivelt Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Espiritu Santo has a top speed of 13.2 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Espiritu Santo is a custom motor yacht launched in 2002 by Ocea.

Design

Espiritu Santo measures 30.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.25 metres and a beam of 7.40 metres.

Espiritu Santo has an aluminium hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Joubert Nivelt Design.

Her interior design is by Flahault Design & Associés.

Espiritu Santo also features naval architecture by Joubert Nivelt Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Espiritu Santo has a top speed of 13.2 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Espiritu Santo has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 8,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Espiritu Santo accommodates up to 10 guests . She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.