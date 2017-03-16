Espresso is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Horizon Yachts.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Espresso measures 26.20 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.85 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a gross tonnage of 75 tonnes. She has a deck material of grp.

Espresso has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Performance and Capabilities

Espresso has a top speed of 26.00 knots and a cruising speed of 21.00 knots.

Espresso has a fuel capacity of 8,500 litres, and a water capacity of 1,600 litres.

Accommodation

Espresso accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.