Essence is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Broward Marine and most recently refitted in 2009.

Design

Essence measures 26.80 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.

Essence has an aluminium hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Essence has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.

Essence has a fuel capacity of 22,899 litres, and a water capacity of 3,974 litres.

Accommodation

Essence accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Other Specifications

Essence has a White hull.

Essence flies the flag of Marshall Islands.