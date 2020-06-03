We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 26.8m
Year 1999
Essence
1999|
Motor Yacht
Essence is a custom motor yacht launched in 1999 by Broward Marine and most recently refitted in 2009.
Design
Essence measures 26.80 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet.
Essence has an aluminium hull.
Performance and Capabilities
Essence has a top speed of 20.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots.
Essence has a fuel capacity of 22,899 litres, and a water capacity of 3,974 litres.
Accommodation
Essence accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.
Other Specifications
Essence has a White hull.
Essence flies the flag of Marshall Islands.