Length 42.5m Year 2012

Essence 2012 | Motor Yacht

The 42metre M/Y Essence is the first of her size boasting an entire private Owner’s deck. Horacio Bozzo has chosen minimalistic exterior lines for this yacht where Owner’s privacy plays an important role. Owners can enjoy their fore independent terrace with shaded seating and a totally private sunbathing area, have meals on the aft al-fresco veranda or enjoy outstanding views from a huge skylight while lying on bed.