Essence
2012|
Motor Yacht
The 42metre M/Y Essence is the first of her size boasting an entire private Owner’s deck. Horacio Bozzo has chosen minimalistic exterior lines for this yacht where Owner’s privacy plays an important role. Owners can enjoy their fore independent terrace with shaded seating and a totally private sunbathing area, have meals on the aft al-fresco veranda or enjoy outstanding views from a huge skylight while lying on bed.
Performance + Capabilities
Essence has a vertical stem-high efficient displacement hull powered by twin Caterpillars C32 engines. This new concept has a cruising speed of 15.5 knots and trans-pacific range. The yacht will have a RINA Green Plus certification.
Essence Style and Accomodation
To maximize Owner and Guest areas innovative solutions, such as external ventilation trunks and a split main deck layout aimed at keeping stairs to the minimum, were studied. The bridge is located forward on the raised main deck for easy access either to the crew quarters or the galley and there is only one salon located on main deck. She accommodates 2 Owners, 8 guests and up