Essence of Cayman is a custom motor yacht launched in 2006 by Vicem Yachts.

With over 20 years of experience and over 150 yachts built, simply stated, Vicem is a company with a mission: To blend craftsmanship borne from 3,000 years of finely honed woodworking skills with the most advanced technologies available.

Design

Essence of Cayman measures 25.91 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.8 feet and a beam of 6.3 feet.

Essence of Cayman has a composite hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Essence of Cayman has a top speed of 25.00 knots and a cruising speed of 19.00 knots.

Essence of Cayman has a fuel capacity of 1,900 litres, and a water capacity of 500 litres.

Accommodation

Essence of Cayman contains 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 2 crew members.

Other Specifications

Essence of Cayman flies the flag of the Cayman Islands.