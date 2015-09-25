We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Estel
2016|
Motor Yacht
Estel is a custom motor yacht due to launch in 2016 by Sunrise Yachts.
Sunrise Yachts was created in 2006 with a very specific strategy born from a strong and simple vision: to offer original bespoke solutions to their clients, tailored to their needs and wishes, in an industry that it too often set in ways of the past. Owning a luxury yacht is above all an emotional and cultural affair that needs to be entrusted to a team of competent, dedicated and passionate individuals that will ensure that satisfaction in all aspects is achieved.
Design
Estel measures 63.10 metres in length. She has a gross tonnage of 1,463 tonnes.
Estel has a steel hull.
Accommodation
Estel accommodates up to 1 guests .
Other Specifications
Estel has a hull NB of N601.