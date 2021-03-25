Estel is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Leopard Yachts.

Design

Estel measures 27.01 metres in length, with a max draft of 1.70 feet and a beam of 6.07 feet.

Estel has a GRP hull.

Performance and Capabilities

Estel has a fuel capacity of 8,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Estel accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.