Ester II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Codecasa.

Design

Ester II measures 51.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 9.50 metres.

Ester II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Her interior design is by Della Role Design.

Ester II also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Ester II has a top speed of 17.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system

Ester II is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by Codecasa.

Design

Ester II measures 51.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.50 metres and a beam of 9.50 metres.

Ester II has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Her interior design is by Della Role Design.

Ester II also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Ester II has a top speed of 17.5 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Ester II has a fuel capacity of 120,000 litres, and a water capacity of 19,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,600 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Ester II accommodates up to 14 guests in 3 cabins. She also houses room for up to 10 crew members.

Other Specifications

Ester II is MCA compliant, her hull NB is C.111.