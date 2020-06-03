We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 25.4m
Year 2005
Esther
2005|
Motor Yacht
Esther is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .
Design
Esther measures 25.4 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.9 feet and a beam of 6.5 feet. She has a deck material of teak.
Esther has an aluminium hull.Her exterior design is by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna.
Esther also features naval architecture by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .
Performance and Capabilities
Esther has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. .
She also has a range of 700 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Esther accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.
Other Specifications
Esther is a Maltese Cross 100 A 1.1 “Y” class yacht. She flies the flag of Luxembourg.