Esther is a custom motor yacht launched in 2005 by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .

Design

Esther measures 25.4 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.9 feet and a beam of 6.5 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Esther has an aluminium hull.

Her exterior design is by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna.

Esther also features naval architecture by CNL - Cantieri Navali Lavagna .

Performance and Capabilities

Esther has a top speed of 31.00 knots and a cruising speed of 26.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 700 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Esther accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 6 crew members.

Other Specifications

Esther is a Maltese Cross 100 A 1.1 “Y” class yacht. She flies the flag of Luxembourg.