Eternity is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Codecasa and most recently refitted in 2018.
Design
Eternity measures 65.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.70 metres and a beam of 11.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,046 tonnes.
Eternity has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.Her exterior design is by Codecasa.
Her interior design is by Suzanne Lovell.
Eternity also features naval architecture by Codecasa.
Performance and Capabilities
Eternity has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.
Eternity has a fuel capacity of 120,000 litres, and a water capacity of 30,000 litres.
She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.
Accommodation
Eternity accommodates up to 12 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 20 crew members.
Other Specifications
Eternity is MCA compliant, her hull NB is F.71.
Eternity is a Lloyds Register, 100 A1 SSC 'YACHT' MONO G6, LMC +UMS classification society rules class yacht. She flies the flag of Cook Islands.