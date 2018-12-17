Eternity is a custom motor yacht launched in 2010 by Codecasa and most recently refitted in 2018.

Design

Eternity measures 65.00 metres in length, with a max draft of 3.70 metres and a beam of 11.20 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 1,046 tonnes.

Eternity has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Codecasa.

Her interior design is by Suzanne Lovell.

Eternity also features naval architecture by Codecasa.

Performance and Capabilities

Eternity has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Eternity has a top speed of 17.00 knots and a cruising speed of 14.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Eternity has a fuel capacity of 120,000 litres, and a water capacity of 30,000 litres.

She also has a range of 6,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Eternity accommodates up to 12 guests in 7 cabins. She also houses room for up to 20 crew members.

Other Specifications

Eternity is MCA compliant, her hull NB is F.71.

Eternity is a Lloyds Register, 100 A1 SSC 'YACHT' MONO G6, LMC +UMS classification society rules class yacht. She flies the flag of Cook Islands.