Eternity is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Jade Yachts.

Design

Eternity measures 27.90 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.05 feet and a beam of 7.70 feet.

Eternity has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Eternity also features naval architecture by Espinosa Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Eternity has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Eternity has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

Accommodation

Eternity accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.