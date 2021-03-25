We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
0 images
0 videos
Length 27.9m
Year 2008
Eternity
2008|
Motor Yacht
Eternity is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Jade Yachts.
Design
Eternity measures 27.90 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.05 feet and a beam of 7.70 feet.
Eternity has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.
Eternity also features naval architecture by Espinosa Yacht Design.
Performance and Capabilities
Eternity has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.
Eternity has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.
Accommodation
Eternity accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.