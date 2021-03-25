Read online now
Length 27.9m
Year 2008

Eternity

2008

|

Motor Yacht

Eternity is a custom motor yacht launched in 2008 by Jade Yachts.

Design

Eternity measures 27.90 feet in length, with a max draft of 2.05 feet and a beam of 7.70 feet.

Eternity has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Eternity also features naval architecture by Espinosa Yacht Design.

Performance and Capabilities

Eternity has a top speed of 13.00 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots.

Eternity has a fuel capacity of 35,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,000 litres.

Accommodation

Eternity accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 4 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

8
80 10 70

speed:

13Kn

cabins:

4

beam:

7.7m

crew:

4

draft:

2.05m
