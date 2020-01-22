World's first hybrid superyacht

Informed commentators are describing Ethereal as the most technologically advanced and complex superyacht ever built. Created by Ron Holland Design, Pieter Beeldsnijder Yacht Design and Royal Huisman - who also conceived her inspiration, the 43m ketch Juliet, back in 1993 - Ethereal is a graceful, 58m world-cruising ketch with classic sheer, easy-on-the-eye superstructure and beautifully appointed accommodation. But beneath the surface lies a host of leading-edge design and engineering features that collectively represent a quantum shift in energy efficiency, enabling Ethereal to operate for extended periods under her own resources.

The hybrid electro-mechanical propulsion system can re-charge her lithium polymer battery bank through the drive train under sail rather than relying on generators. She will be able to raise anchor, motor, hoist sails and run ship"s systems from quiet, stored electrical power. Energy demands have been rigorously addressed through major innovations in insulation, lighting, appliances, water making and air conditioning. Gains in speed and propulsion efficiency have been achieved from model and tank-testing. Large twin propellers and the ability to generate power from the main engines increase fuel efficiency and reduce maintenance. The winged keel increases windward sailing performance, whilst underwater appendages have been faired for lowest possible drag.

Ethereal"s rig is well-balanced between main and mizzen and includes two large furling jibs, main and mizzen staysails and an MPS for outstanding performance in a wide range of conditions.