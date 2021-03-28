We don’t have any additional photos of this yacht. Do you?
Length 24.6m
Year 2004
Etoile Magique
Sail Yacht
Etoile Magique is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Etoile Marine, in France and most recently refitted in 2014.
Design
Etoile Magique measures 24.60 metres in length and has a beam of 11.50 feet.
Etoile Magique has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.
Etoile Magique also features naval architecture by Plessis .
Performance and Capabilities
Etoile Magique has a cruising speed of 8.00 knots.
Etoile Magique has a fuel capacity of 3,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.
Accommodation
Etoile Magique accommodates up to 24 guests in 8 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.
Other Specifications
Etoile Magique is a French Commercially Registered class yacht. She flies the flag of France.