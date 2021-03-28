Etoile Magique is a custom sailing yacht launched in 2004 by Etoile Marine, in France and most recently refitted in 2014.

Design

Etoile Magique measures 24.60 metres in length and has a beam of 11.50 feet.

Etoile Magique has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Etoile Magique also features naval architecture by Plessis .

Performance and Capabilities

Etoile Magique has a cruising speed of 8.00 knots.

Etoile Magique has a fuel capacity of 3,000 litres, and a water capacity of 2,000 litres.

Accommodation

Etoile Magique accommodates up to 24 guests in 8 cabins. She also houses room for up to 3 crew members.

Other Specifications

Etoile Magique is a French Commercially Registered class yacht. She flies the flag of France.