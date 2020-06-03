Etra is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Penglai.

Etra is a custom motor yacht launched in 2007 by Penglai.

Design

Etra measures 45.50 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.85 metres and a beam of 9.00 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 490 tonnes.

Etra has a steel hull with a steel superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Blue Fin Yachts srl.

Her interior design is by Andrea Pezzini.

Etra also features naval architecture by Blue Fin Yachts srl.

Performance and Capabilities

Etra has a top speed of 14.2 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Etra has a fuel capacity of 100,000 litres, and a water capacity of 12,000 litres.

She also has a range of 4,800 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Etra accommodates up to 12 guests in 11 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.