Euphoria is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Mayra Yachts.

Design

Euphoria measures 50.00 metres in length and has a beam of 8.53 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.

Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.

Performance and Capabilities

Euphoria has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Euphoria accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.