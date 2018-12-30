Read online now
Length 50m
Year 2016

Euphoria

2016

|

Motor Yacht

Euphoria is a custom motor yacht launched in 2016 by Mayra Yachts.

Design

Euphoria measures 50.00 metres in length and has a beam of 8.53 feet.

Her exterior design and interior design is by Ken Freivokh Design.

Ken Freivokh Design is a multi-disciplinary team renowned for their uniquely creative design solutions.

Performance and Capabilities

Euphoria has a top speed of 16.00 knots and a cruising speed of 12.00 knots. .

She also has a range of 4,500 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Euphoria accommodates up to 10 guests in 5 cabins. She also houses room for up to 9 crew members.

Build Team

Yacht Specs

guests:

10
80 10 70

speed:

16Kn

cabins:

5

beam:

8.53m

crew:

9

draft:

-
