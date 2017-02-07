Euphoria is a custom motor yacht launched in 2011 by Horizon Yachts in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.

Founded in 1987, Horizon Yachts is celebrating its 30th year in 2017 as one of the largest luxury yacht builders in the world as well as the number one builder in the Asia Pacific region.

Design

Euphoria measures 30.50 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.81 feet and a beam of 6.55 feet.

Euphoria has a GRP hull with a GRP superstructure.

Her exterior design is by Horizon Yachts.

Euphoria also features naval architecture by Horizon Yachts.

Performance and Capabilities

Euphoria has a fuel capacity of 11,300 litres, and a water capacity of 1,900 litres.

Other Specifications

Euphoria has a hull NB of 97-327.