Euro is a semi-custom motor yacht launched in 2009 by Ocean Alexander.

Working hard for over thirty years, Ocean Alexander has become a world power in luxury yacht manufacturing, with boats ranging from 54 to 155 feet, dealers throughout America, and new dealerships opening in Europe, Asia and Australia.

Design

Euro measures 25.72 feet in length, with a max draft of 1.80 feet and a beam of 6.10 feet. She has a deck material of teak.

Her interior design is by Destry Darr Designs.

Destry Darr Designs is an established interior design firm specializing in comprehensive yacht interior design. Based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida Destry Darr Designs work locally, nationally and internationally to develop custom high-end interiors for a variety of clients on their privately owned yachts and with prestigious, world-known yacht builders.

Model

Euro is a semi-custom Ocean Alexander 83 model.

Performance and Capabilities

She is powered by 2 diesel engines.

Euro has a fuel capacity of 6,813 litres, and a water capacity of 1,325 litres.

Accommodation

Euro accommodates up to 6 guests in 3 cabins.