Eutopia is a custom motor yacht launched in 1960 by Feadship in Aalsmeer, Netherlands and most recently refitted in 1999.

Based in the Netherlands and with roots dating back to 1849, Feadship is recognised as the world leader in the field of pure custom superyachts.

Design

Eutopia measures 35.05 metres in length, with a max draft of 2.15 metres and a beam of 6.61 metres. She has a gross tonnage of 178 tonnes. She has a deck material of teak.

Eutopia has a steel hull with an aluminium superstructure.

Her exterior design is by De Voogt Naval Architects.

De Voogt Naval Architects is an international company specialized in the design of luxury motoryachts upto a length of 100 meters. All Yachts designed by De Voogt are fully detailed and custum built, for the exclusive export market.

Eutopia also features naval architecture by De Voogt Naval Architects.

Performance and Capabilities

Eutopia has a top speed of 11.50 knots and a cruising speed of 10.00 knots. She is powered by a twin screw propulsion system.

Eutopia has a fuel capacity of 19,000 litres, and a water capacity of 6,500 litres.

She also has a range of 3,000 nautical miles.

Accommodation

Eutopia accommodates up to 8 guests in 4 cabins. She also houses room for up to 7 crew members.

Other Specifications

Eutopia has a hull NB of 570.

Eutopia is a LR class yacht. She flies the flag of the UK.